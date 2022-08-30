Bond denied for teen charged with first-degree murder in death of Cass County woman

(MGN)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:27 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cass County last week appeared in court Tuesday.

Jabari Parsons’ bond was denied and will have a preliminary hearing on October 11.

He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of Mary D. Blackwell, 55.

It’s reported the affidavit is sealed and court documents list his address as homeless.

According to the report, the person who called 911 said a small fire was burning in the living room of the home and that an adult woman was lying on the floor. When deputies arrived at 3:20 p.m., they found the fire had been extinguished and her body was on the floor with blood around her.

Deputies described multiple lacerations on her body with a fatal stab wound to her chest caused by a knife, the report states.

Jabari Parsons Plattsmouth, NE
Jabari Parsons Plattsmouth, NE(Cass County, NE Sheriff)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
Omaha Police responded Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, to a home invasion and fatal shooting in a...
Police looking for shooter after 19-year-old killed in north Omaha home invasion
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
U.S. Marshals are looking for Romeo "Rowdy" Chambers.
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River

Latest News

Police were looking for the shooter following a home invasion Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2022, that left...
Omaha Police investigate shooting after home invasion
WOWT BREAKING: One killed in reported home invasion in Omaha
BREAKING: One killed in reported home invasion in Omaha
WOWT Woman found dead after overnight fire in Gage County
Woman found dead after overnight fire in Gage County
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare
Omaha Everyday: UnitedHealthcare