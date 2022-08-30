Bond denied for teen charged with first-degree murder in death of Cass County woman

PLATTSMOUTH, Neb. (WOWT) - The 18-year-old charged with murder after a woman was found dead in Cass County last week appeared in court Tuesday.

Jabari Parsons’ bond was denied and will have a preliminary hearing on October 11.

He was charged with first-degree murder and use of a weapon to commit a felony in the death of Mary D. Blackwell, 55.

It’s reported the affidavit is sealed and court documents list his address as homeless.

According to the report, the person who called 911 said a small fire was burning in the living room of the home and that an adult woman was lying on the floor. When deputies arrived at 3:20 p.m., they found the fire had been extinguished and her body was on the floor with blood around her.

Deputies described multiple lacerations on her body with a fatal stab wound to her chest caused by a knife, the report states.

Jabari Parsons Plattsmouth, NE (Cass County, NE Sheriff)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.