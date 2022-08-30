5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says

The Fed chair is targeting inflation. (CNN, POOL, KCAL, KCBS, WRBG, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF KANSAS CITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The battle against inflation could strike a major blow to the job market.

According to analysis from RSM on Monday, if the Federal Reserve revises its inflation target to 3%, the economy would still need to slow down, resulting in a loss of about 1.7 million jobs.

That would cause the national unemployment rate to rise from 3.5% to 4.6%, and that, researchers said, is the best-case scenario.

If the Fed focuses on getting inflation to drop back to 2%, up to 5.3 million jobs could vanish.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that not getting a tight grip on inflation could result in major financial problems in the future.

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
U.S. Marshals are looking for Romeo "Rowdy" Chambers.
U.S. Marshals looking for man suspected in Kearney murder, Omaha robbery
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
VIDEOS: Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs
Serena Williams, of the United States, talks with her daughter Olympia and husband Alexis...
Serena’s daughter, Olympia, sports beads, like Mom years ago