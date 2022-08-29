Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Morning storms followed by afternoon clearing

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered showers and storms with downpours, lightning and small hail are moving through to start the day. There are chances in the forecast through 2pm at the latest but most will be in the early morning hours. Hopefully you can luck out with some beneficial rain.

Storm Chances (WOWT)

We’ll be able to warm some this afternoon with some clearing. Highs in the upper 80s are likely right as the dew points drop on the muggy meter. That should make for rather comfortable afternoon and evening.

Monday Forecast (WOWT)

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

The rest of the week looks rather quiet as well with a gradual warm up as the week goes along. Highs in the upper 80s to near 90 will be with us by Wednesday.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

