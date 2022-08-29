Police respond to motorcycle crash in north Lincoln

Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 6:53 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police responded to a crash near 35th Street and Cornhusker Highway on Monday. According to LPD, they received the call at around 6:36 p.m.

According to LPD, the crash is between a motorcycle and vehicle. A 10/11 NOW reporter is on their way to the scene.

LPD requests that individuals avoid the area for the time being.

This is an ongoing incident. Keep up to date with the latest information on 1011now.com

