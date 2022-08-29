Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A body was found in the Missouri River Saturday afternoon.
According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, someone boating on the Missouri River called the authorities after finding a body floating in the water.
Police and fire personnel arrived and brought the body to the shore.
Forensics crews identified the body using fingerprints. Police say the victim is 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs.
Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.
Anyone with information is urged to contact Council Bluffs Police or Crime Stoppers.
