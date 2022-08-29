Police investigating after body of Council Bluffs man found in Missouri River

The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs
The victim, pictured here, was identified by police as Anthony Anderson, 30, of Council Bluffs(Council Bluffs Police Department)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - A body was found in the Missouri River Saturday afternoon.

According to the Council Bluffs Police Department, someone boating on the Missouri River called the authorities after finding a body floating in the water.

Police and fire personnel arrived and brought the body to the shore.

Forensics crews identified the body using fingerprints. Police say the victim is 30-year-old Anthony Anderson of Council Bluffs.

Police are investigating the incident as a suspicious death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Council Bluffs Police or Crime Stoppers.

