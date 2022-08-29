Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur

BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Police were called to Bellevue West High School on Monday morning after a group of students initiated a protest inside the school over a teacher’s use of a racial slur last week, parents told 6 News.

The protest is a result of the school’s response — or lack thereof, according to some parents — to the actions of a Bellevue West teacher last week who was accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.

Parents said up to 40 students were involved in the protest; 6 News saw police vehicles parked outside the school Monday morning.

Police were called to Bellevue West High School on Monday morning, Aug. 29, 2022. Parents told 6 News is in response to a protest inside the school. (Erin Hartley / WOWT)

One parent told 6 News last week that he had received a call after school that day from his daughter, a junior at the school, saying she had witnessed her science teacher repeat the slur several times in class and in the hallway.

When asked about the incident last week, Bellevue Public Schools provided this short statement:

“While this is a personnel matter and the district can not discuss personnel matters — Bellevue Public Schools does not condone the use of racial slurs in any manner or environment from students or staff.”

