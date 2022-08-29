Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Police are asking the public to help identify two burglary suspects.

According to Omaha Police, two people burglarized the Frontier Justice shooting range near West Center Road and 82nd Ave on Aug. 7.

Footage from the scene shows two suspects smashing cases and stealing several guns.

Omaha Police is asking anyone who can help identify the suspects, or provide other relevant information, to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Tips that lead to an arrest in which an illegal firearm is recovered can be eligible for a reward of $1,000.

Omaha police released two videos of two suspects stealing many guns at Frontier Justice on Aug. 8, 2022.

