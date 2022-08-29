Omaha mayor adds new economic developer to team

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new person on the City of Omaha’s economic development team.

Marco Floreani will start on Sept. 19 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services replacing Troy Anderson with an annual salary of $113,000.

Floreani graduated from UNL and worked for over 10 years in Nebraska and Iowa in economic and community development at city, state, and regional levels according to the release.

“I look forward to joining the City of Omaha’s efforts to attract, retain, and grow business opportunities in my hometown. The timing of new and existing projects shows a lot of forward thinking growth and developments are on the horizon.

It’s reported he was recently the executive director of the Mill County Economic Development Foundation and Senior Director of Business Development for the Greater of Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced two new staff members on the team earlier in August.

