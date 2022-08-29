Omaha mayor adds new economic developer to team

(PHOTO: Office of Mayor Jean Stothert)
By Taleisha Newbill
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - There’s a new person on the City of Omaha’s economic development team.

Marco Floreani will start on Sept. 19 as Deputy Chief of Staff for Economic Development and Development Services replacing Troy Anderson with an annual salary of $113,000.

Floreani graduated from UNL and worked for over 10 years in Nebraska and Iowa in economic and community development at city, state, and regional levels according to the release.

“I look forward to joining the City of Omaha’s efforts to attract, retain, and grow business opportunities in my hometown. The timing of new and existing projects shows a lot of forward thinking growth and developments are on the horizon.

Floreani

It’s reported he was recently the executive director of the Mill County Economic Development Foundation and Senior Director of Business Development for the Greater of Omaha Chamber of Commerce.

Mayor Jean Stothert announced two new staff members on the team earlier in August.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

Latest News

WOWT Video 2 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Video 2 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody
Douglas County to host public meetings on new mental health facility