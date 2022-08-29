Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion

ELKHORN, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 50 families got together in Elkhorn Sunday afternoon for a reunion.

They were here to see each other, but also to catch up to those who took care of them for weeks - and in some cases, months.

The contrasts of gatherings at the Elkhorn Park Pavillion couldn’t be wider.

In one corner was a 90th birthday celebration.

On the other side was a reunion for some of the smallest babies born in Omaha.

One family drove from their home in Kearney to take part in the Methodist Women’s Hospital NICU reunion.

“They taught us so much in the initial stages of how to be a parent, and just the care they showed for our boys was tremendous,” said Kate Giener of Kearney.

In fact, their boys ended up hanging out with the Sawaged quadruplets born around the same time last year.

They were two of the 22 sets of multiples playing in the park Sunday afternoon.

COVID halted these get-togethers in the last couple of years. A number of the youngsters have challenges following them home since they were born so early.

In terms of birth size though, no one here can compete with Nathan Teply.

“He was under a pound,” said Mary Teply of Papillion.

Nathan Teply arrived in the world in December 2015. He was born 16 weeks early.

But it’s his small size that’s astounding. He didn’t even weigh a pound - 14.99 ounces to be specific.

Nathan’s mother Mary says her son loves school, T-ball, his hot wheels collection and his shoes.

This reunion is a chance for the Papillion family to reconnect with some of the doctors and nurses and other staff members who were there for his 307 days in the hospital.

“We love catching up with them and showing how he’s grown,” Mary said.

And he’s growing. The less-than-a-pounder tips the scale at 43 pounds now.

Overcoming odds is on the resume for everyone here.

