More than $8,000 in merchandise stolen from Verizon store in south Lincoln
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:22 AM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Investigators believe more than $8,000 worth of merchandise was stolen from a Verizon store in south Lincoln.
On Sunday, around 9 a.m., officers with the Lincoln Police Department were dispatched to Verizon, off 30th Street and Pine Lake Road, on a report of a burglary.
LPD said employees arriving for work discovered one of the ground-level windows had been shattered, a number of display cases were entered and various electronic devices removed.
Investigators estimate the total damage at $650 and the lost merchandise listed at $8,110.
Anyone with information is should call LPD at (402) 441-6000 or Lincoln Crime Stoppers at (402) 475-3600.
