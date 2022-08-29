Man sought for Kearney murder, Omaha robbery

Man wanted for murder and robbery
Man wanted for murder and robbery(U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 8:29 AM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force in Omaha is turning to the public for help in finding a man wanted for a murder in Kearney and robbery in Omaha.

Romeo Chambers, 25, allegedly committed the crimes in January 2022.

He has no known address. He stands 6′2″, weights 165 pounds, and has a distinctive Boston Red sox logo on his forehead. He may go by the name “Rowdy”.

Romeo Chambers
Romeo Chambers(U.S. Marshals Metro Fugitive Task Force)

Investigators have worked on leads on this case in Omaha, Des Moines, and Kansas City.

Chambers should be considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Omaha Crime stoppers at 402-444-STOP or the U.S. Marshals Service at 877-926-8332. Tips can also be submitted via the USMS Tips App.

A $10,000 reward is offered for information that leads to his arrest.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Rusty's Morning Forecast
Main library officially closes
Main library officially closes
Emily's Sunday evening forecast
Many people came out Sunday morning to raise awareness for those suffering from Huntington's...
Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease