Fire that severely damaged Omaha home caused by candles

Crews knocked down a Sunday morning house fire
Crews knocked down a Sunday morning house fire
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:47 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Officials have determined the cause of a fire that severely damaged a home Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews responded to a house fire near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue Sunday around 6:30 a.m.

Omaha Fire says the one-and-a-half story home was nearly fully engulfed in flames. The front porch, living room and bedroom were fully involved with fire by the time crews arrived.

Everyone inside managed to get out in time.

The cause of the fire was reported to be unattended candles on combustible furniture.

Omaha Fire says the home was valued at $46,700 and suffered $30,000 in damages. The entirety of the contents inside the home were deemed a total loss.

