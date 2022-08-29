Douglas County to host public meetings on new mental health facility

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The public is encouraged to give input on a new mental health facility.

Douglas County is looking for public thoughts on a potential mental health facility. Four town hall meetings will be hosted by the Douglas County County Board of Commissioners.

The Board of Commissioners says the meetings are meant to gather public input and present the Phase 1 findings of a mental health facility study.

According to the Board, mental health is a top priority for the county’s remaining ARPA funds.

“We are very excited to take the mental health facility study to our residents and hear their thoughts,” said Douglas County Commissioner Mary Ann Borgeson, Chair of the Douglas County Board. “This is an extraordinary opportunity for us to really enhance how Douglas County provides its mental health services.”

The four meetings will be held throughout September and October. They will each be from 6 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Thursday, Sept. 15 at Metropolitan Community College, Fort Omaha Campus, 5300 N. 30th Street, Building 22, Room 201A. Monday, Sept. 19 at Metropolitan Community College, South Omaha Campus, 2909 Edward Babe Gomez Ave., Center for Advanced Manufacturing (CAM) Building, Room 120. Tuesday, Oct. 4 at the Douglas County Extension Office, 8015 W. Center Road, Room A&B. Tuesday, Oct. 18 at Douglas County West Campus (Fitzgerald Building), 15335 W. Maple Road, Douglas Conference Room.

