David’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Staying warm all week

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Spotty thunderstorms rumbled across the region this morning bring a few spots some heavy downpours. Officially, less than a tenth of an inch of rain at Eppley Airfield, but parts of the metro did pick up quite a bit more than that. Skies clearing for the afternoon and evening with pleasant conditions. Temperatures warming into the low and middle 80s around town with a light north breeze. Skies remain clear this evening allowing us to cool quickly, falling into the lower 70s by 10pm. The clear skies, light winds, and low humidity will mean a cool night as lows fall into the middle and upper 50s.

Monday Evening Forecast (WOWT)

Sunny skies continue Tuesday with a north breeze keeping temperatures from getting too hot. After the morning low in the 50s, we should warm to around 80 by Noon with afternoon highs around 86. That would put us slightly warmer than what we saw today. Humidity should remain relatively low so it will feel reasonably comfortable. We’ll get another cool night as temperatures fall back into the upper 50s Tuesday night.

Tuesday's Forecast (WOWT)

The summer heat is not done with us yet, as temperatures will be climbing throughout the week. We’ll warm into the upper 80s Wednesday afternoon, and 90s look likely for Thursday and Friday. Temperatures may drop a couple degrees for the upcoming weekend, but it will still be quite warm with highs in the middle to upper 80s. That does put us several degrees above average, and there are no real signs of any cooler weather showing up through at least the end of the 10 day forecast. Rain chances are also very sparse, with generally dry conditions expected across the area.

Temperatures This Week (WOWT)

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.