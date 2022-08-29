Biden to deliver prime-time speech on ‘battle’ for democracy

FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
FILE - President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address Thursday. (Source: CNN/Pool)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 4:46 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden will deliver a prime-time address “on the continued battle for the soul of the nation” Thursday outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, the White House announced Monday.

Billed as a major address just over two months before the midterm elections, Biden, the White House said, will discuss how the nation’s standing in the world and its democracy are at stake.

“He will talk about the progress we have made as a nation to protect our democracy, but how our rights and freedoms are still under attack,” the White House said. “And he will make clear who is fighting for those rights, fighting for those freedoms, and fighting for our democracy.”

Biden has increasingly sought to portray the November elections as a choice for voters between “ultra-MAGA Republicans” — a reference to former President Donald Trump’s “Make America Great Again” campaign slogan — and Democrats. He told supporters last week that they had “to vote to literally save democracy once again” — and labeled some Republican ideology as “semi-fascism.”

NBC News was first to report on Biden’s plans for the address.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Parents: Bellevue West students protesting school’s handling of teacher’s racial slur
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

Latest News

WOWT Video 2 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Video 2 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Omaha Police looking for suspects in shooting range burglary
WOWT Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Video 1 of Frontier Justice Burglary Suspects
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say
Nebraska death row inmate dies in custody