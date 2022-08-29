7-year-old girl killed by 400-pound stone statue at hotel while on European vacation

People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 3:56 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BERLIN (AP) — A girl who was on vacation from Italy with her parents has died after a stone statue fell on her at a hotel in Munich, German police said Sunday.

The 7-year-old was hit by the roughly 440-pound statue in the courtyard of the hotel on Friday evening, police said. People at the scene were able to free the child and call emergency services, but she died later at a Munich hospital.

It wasn’t clear why the statue toppled over. Police said an investigation was ongoing.

