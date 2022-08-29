17-year-old National Guard soldier dies after collapsing during training, officials say

Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during...
Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon died in the hospital surrounded by family after she collapsed during training. (1st Battalion 34th Regiment)(1LT Boyd, 1-34 INF REG.)
By Nevin Smith and Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 5:35 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - A 17-year-old soldier in the Pennsylvania Army National Guard died in the hospital after a training session, according to officials.

WIS reports Pvt. Alyssa Cahoon was taken to a hospital in Fort Jackson after she collapsed during training on Aug. 20.

In a Facebook post, the 1st Battalion 34th Regiment said Cahoon died surrounded by her family.

Patrick R. Michaelis, an official with the U.S. Army Training Center and Fort Jackson, said they are providing comfort and assistance to anyone connected to Cahoon or the situation.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to the family members and teammates of the deceased soldier,” he said.

The cause of her death is still under investigation.

