1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 11:29 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center.

Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
Concession stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Crews responded to a house fire early Sunday
Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning
A man is dead after a crash in Lincoln
Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene

Latest News

Many families caught up for a NICU reunion
Omaha area familes attend NICU reunion
WOWT Downtown Omaha library closes
Downtown Omaha library officially closes; interim location ready to open
Many families caught up for a NICU reunion
Families return for NICU reunion
A fire destroyed a concession stand early Sunday
Fire destroys concession stand at state recreation area