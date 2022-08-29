1 injured in Monday morning Omaha shooting

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One person was injured in a Monday morning shooting.

The Omaha Police Department says officers responded around 5:22 a.m. Monday after a shooting victim arrived at Nebraska Medical Center.

Police say the shooting happened near 24th and Castelar Street.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Omaha Crime Stoppers.

