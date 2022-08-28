The Strolling Piano a hit at Nebraska State Fair

By Kasey Mintz
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 8:06 PM CDT
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - There are several new things to see at the Nebraska State Fair, including a new attraction that’s leaving people scratching their heads.

No one knows where, and no one knows when, but each day fair-goers are greeted by a strolling piano man.

He’s Josh Dupont. He tickles the ivories and sings the classics while the piano he’s playing inexplicably makes its way through the crowds.

Dupont said this is his first visit to the Nebraska State Fair and it’s been a good one so far.

“Ah it’s great! State Fair is fantastic, folks are having a good time,” Dupont said. “Nebraska has been spectacular, we had kids dancing, we had people yelling out some great songs, everybody is singing and clapping having a great time strolling around with the piano and enjoying themselves, it’s been great!”

Dupont is also looking forward to meeting everyone who comes out for the fair.

“Come on down request some songs, throw some curve balls my way. We’ll see if I know them if I don’t I’ll fake my way through it and you can do most of the singing,” Dupont said.

The Strolling Piano is performing every single day at the Nebraska State Fair.

