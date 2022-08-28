Rusty’s 6 First Alert Forecast - Hottest day in nearly two weeks before a late storm chance

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After less than a half inch rain yesterday evening, a warm and humid Sunday afternoon is on track for us all. I wish the rain was a little heavier but here’s a look at what many of us saw from the yesterday’s showers and storms.

Yesterday's Rain (WOWT)

Now with that moisture on the ground and in the air, we’re set to warm well into the 90s this afternoon. Lower 90s are likely for many of us.

Sunday Forecast (WOWT)

With dew point climbing into the steamy range on the muggy meter I would expect our heat index values to hover around 100 for a few hours this afternoon.

Muggy Meter (WOWT)

Heat Index (WOWT)

The wind will be a bit noticeable with gusts to 30 mph possible today as well. Later on tonight after 6pm there is the small threat of an isolated storm developing. If anything can get going it is possible that it becomes severe (1 out of 5) with hail and wind being the threat. Overall though I expect the vast majority of us to stay dry and storm free tonight.

Severe Today (WOWT)

A few showers and storms are possible overnight into Monday morning too but again I don’t expect much to add up anywhere in our area. It will be slightly cooler then to start the week next week.

3 Day Forecast (WOWT)

