Omaha residents walk to spread awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - More than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease according to Johns Hopkins Medicine.

Here in Omaha, an event started Sunday morning in an effort to help spread awareness and raise money for Huntington’s disease programs.

The Omaha Team Hope Walk took place at Zorinsky Lake Park Sunday at 9 a.m. People were able to walk or run on the trail around the lake. There was a one-mile option and a three-mile option.

On Saturday, walkers were prepping for the event.

The event is meant to raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Society of America to help support programs for people with Huntington’s disease.

”Helping the clinics with those centers of excellence, also they have an annual convention for people with Huntington’s disease and provide different recourses, educational resources,” said Amy Hellman, a neurologist and associate professor at UNMC.

According to the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke, Huntington’s disease is an inherited disorder that causes brain cells, called neurons, to die in many different areas of the brain.

In years past, this event has brought a good crowd. Amy expected that to be the same case for this year.

”The love and support that the Huntington’s community has and received makes such a big difference in their experience and so having a great turnout, having people get together and show their support is really a very important thing for people with Huntington’s.”

