Omaha house fire causes extensive damage Sunday morning

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Crews responded to a house fire Sunday morning.

According to the Omaha Fire Department, crews were called to a house fire around 6:30 a.m. near Fontenelle Boulevard and Fowler Avenue.

Omaha Fire says crews arrived and were able to knock down the fire and enter the building.

Four people were believed to be home at the time and made it out safely.

No injuries were reported, although the structure suffered extensive damage. The Red Cross was also at the scene to help those affected.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

