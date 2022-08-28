Lincoln man arrested after allegedly taking motorcycle from fatal crash scene

A man is dead after a crash in Lincoln
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 11:41 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - New details in a fatal crash in Lincoln.

Two people are facing legal trouble after the deadly crash in Lincoln this weekend.

Friday night witnesses reported seeing a motorcyclist speed through a red light at north 27th and Cornhusker before crashing into a Ford truck.

The man riding the motorcycle, recently identified by Lincoln Police as 29-year-old Erik Calhoun, was taken to the hospital where he later died.

The driver of the truck, Jared Burt, 37, of Lincoln, was cited for suspicion of DUI.

Police also say the bike was stolen from the crash site before they arrived, and witnesses reported seeing a group pick it up and put it in the back of a truck before driving off.

Taylor Arizola, 25, of Lincoln was later arrested for tampering with evidence.

Taylor Arizola, 25
Taylor Arizola, 25(Lincoln Police Department)

