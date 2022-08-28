Illness interrupts O’Rourke campaign for Texas governor

FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project...
FILE - Democrat Beto O'Rourke listens to a volunteer before a Texas Organizing Project neighborhood walk in West Dallas on June 9, 2021.(AP Photo/LM Otero, File)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:41 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Texas Democratic gubernatorial nominee Beto O’Rourke said Sunday that he had cleared his campaign schedule after receiving treatment at a San Antonio hospital for an unspecified bacterial infection.

In a statement tweeted Sunday by his campaign, O’Rourke said he sought treatment at Methodist Hospital in San Antonio after feeling ill Friday.

Intravenous antibiotic infusions improved his symptoms, O’Rourke said.

“While my symptoms have improved, I will be resting at home in El Paso in accordance with the doctors’ recommendations,” he said. “I am sorry to have had to postpone events because of this, but (I) promise to be back on the road as soon as I am able.”

O’Rourke continues to trail Republican Gov. Greg Abbott in opinion polls before the Nov. 8 general elections.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
Aer Lingus Football Classic
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Sluice gates at the Cambridge Canal in south-central Nebraska, are pictured Monday, Aug. 22,...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

Latest News

In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after getting stuck in grain bin
Northern Iowa farmer rescued after getting stuck in grain bin
Many people came out Sunday morning to raise awareness for those suffering from Huntington's...
Annual Omaha Team Hope Walk held at Zorinsky Lake
Crews knocked down a Sunday morning house fire
Omaha Fire investigating cause of early morning house fire
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
Concession Stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area