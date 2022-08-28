Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Sunday was the 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk at Zorinsky Lake Park.

Around 250 people walked or jogged to help spread awareness of Huntington’s disease and to raise money for programs.

According to Johns Hopkins Medicine, more than 1,500 Americans currently have Huntington’s disease. It’s an inherited condition in which nerve cells in the brain break down over time.

Samantha Shaw, 19, says she is someone who’s personally affected by the disease.

Her mom has had it for the past 16 years.

But it’s days like Sunday when she knows her mother’s fight isn’t over.

“Coming here, it’s crazy to see how many people actually know about it and have families that are affected by it,’ Shaw said. “It’s hard to remember that on an everyday basis. So it’s nice to come here and see everyone else who’s affected by it and have a sense of community,”

They had a fundraising goal of $23,000. Organizers say they will surpass that and hit $25,000.

