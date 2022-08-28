Emily’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Cold front brings spotty storm chances and heat relief

Emily's Sunday evening forecast
By Emily Roehler
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 5:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - After a hot Sunday relief is in sight. A cold front moves in from the NW bringing a break from the 90s but also sparking spotty storm chances. A storm or two could be severe with gusty winds and up to 1″ hail.

Severe risk
Severe risk(wowt)

Isolated storms form around midnight and scattered activity continues overnight. These will be very hit or miss with slightly better chances for isolated showers and maybe a weak storm or two around the morning commute. These clear SE though the day with returning PM sun Monday and highs in the mid 80s.

Spotty late night storms
Spotty late night storms(wowt)
Monday AM rain
Monday AM rain(wowt)

We’ll enjoy a break from the 90s though Wednesday with heat returning Thursday... 90s will try to hold on into the start of next work week.

v
v(wowt)

