Detroit police search for gunman in fatal ‘random’ shootings

Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile...
Detroit police look over a homicide scene on Wyoming Avenue, near the corner of Seven Mile Road, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022, in Detroit. Four people were shot, with fatalities, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.(Jose Juarez/Special to Detroit News via AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DETROIT (AP) — Four people were shot, three fatally, by a person who appeared to be firing at people randomly over a roughly 2 1/2-hour period Sunday morning in Detroit, police said.

Police were searching for a suspect Sunday afternoon with help from the FBI, Department of Homeland Security and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Detroit Police Chief James White warned residents to be alert and to call 911 if they know the identity or whereabouts of the suspect.

“What we want to do today is get him off the street,” White said.

White said police traced all four shootings to one firearm and believe there is one shooter. He said investigators don’t believe there was any connection between the victims, noting one person was walking a dog and another waiting for a bus when they were shot.

He said police discovered a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times around 4:45 a.m. on Sunday. While officers were investigating that fatal shooting, a witness reported a 28-year-old man had been shot multiple times nearby, White said.

A third victim, a woman in her 40s, was found in the area around 6:50 a.m. She died after being shot multiple times, police said.

Around 7:10 a.m., an elderly man reported he saw a man peering into vehicles. When the elderly man told the person to get away from the cars, the gunman fired at the elderly man, who was shot once and survived, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Nebraska inmate arrested in Las Vegas after two years
Aer Lingus Football Classic
Huskers drop season opener in Ireland to Northwestern, 31-28
The fossil was found in the Missouri River and may be 90 million years old.
Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
Nebraska inmate convicted for murdering wife dies in custody
Sluice gates at the Cambridge Canal in south-central Nebraska, are pictured Monday, Aug. 22,...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery

Latest News

A hotel in Hawaii narrowly avoiding giving $130,000 to a scammer, according to police.
Employee narrowly avoids scam which would have cost hotel $130,000, officials say
Emily's Sunday evening forecast
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Many people came out Sunday morning to raise awareness for those suffering from Huntington's...
Hundreds come out for 23rd annual Omaha Team Hope Walk to raise awareness of Huntington’s disease