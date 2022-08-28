Concession Stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area

WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building.

Waterloo officials say the concession stand is a total loss.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the concession stand owners.

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

