Concession Stand destroyed by fire at Two Rivers State Recreation Area

A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire
A concession stand at Two Rivers State Park is a complete loss after a fire(Marlo Lundak)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 28, 2022 at 4:55 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
WATERLOO, Neb. (WOWT) - A fire at the Two Rivers State Recreation Area ended with the total loss of a concession stand.

The fire broke out early Sunday morning around 5 a.m. and engulfed the building.

Waterloo officials say the concession stand is a total loss.

Officials are investigating the cause of the fire.

A GoFundMe has been set up to support the concession stand owners.

Gofundme for donations to the Concession Stand owners

This is a developing story. Stay with 6 News for updates.

