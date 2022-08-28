Astronaut Megan McArthur visits Council Bluffs, returns artifact she brought to space

COUNCIL BLUFFS, Iowa (WOWT) - American astronaut Megan McArthur is visiting Council Bluffs this weekend and she’s returning a small artifact that she brought with her to space.

Astronauts are allowed to bring a few personal items onboard.

Her young son is a big fan of trains, so as a way to stay connected to him, she reached out to the Union Pacific Railroad Museum.

The museum gave her a coin that represents the Big Boy Number 40-14 steam locomotive.

McArthur’s dream was to become an astronaut ever since she was a teenager. She shared some advice for children striving for that same goal.

”I think anybody that has a big dream, you figure out what it takes to achieve those goals, you share that dream with other people and then you work towards it step by step,” McArthur said. “You make sure that along the way that you’re having fun, that you’re doing things that you enjoy because you want to choose something that you’re passionate about, that you’re always going to enjoy no matter if you are chosen to be an astronaut or to do something else.”

McArthur’s most recent trip to space was in 2021 for six months. Her first time was in 2009 on a mission to fix the Hubble Space Telescope.

It’s a big day for NASA this Monday as they plan to launch the Artemis One mission from the Kennedy Space Center, sending the space launch system rocket and Orion capsule on a journey around the moon.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.