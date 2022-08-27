Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26
This week’s most-viewed coverage included the Huskers in Ireland, a Bellevue teacher in hot water and an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River.
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 26.
WOWT’s Top 6 videos
6. Big Red Extra: Huskers fans in Ireland
As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin.
5. No varsity football for new Buena Vista High School
Transfer eligibility has cost one of two new OPS high school’s the chance to play varsity football this fall.
4. Pad lease enforcement conflict
More than 700 parking pads on public property must now be leased from the city.
3. Bellevue teacher allegedly uses racial slur in class
Bellevue West High School officials are being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.
2. A frustrating start to the school year
It’s been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year. There have been issues with Omaha’s school bus service.
1. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River
An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.
WOWT’s Top 6 stories
