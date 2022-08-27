Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26

(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 26.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin.

Transfer eligibility has cost one of two new OPS high school’s the chance to play varsity football this fall.

More than 700 parking pads on public property must now be leased from the city.

Bellevue West High School officials are being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.

It’s been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year. There have been issues with Omaha’s school bus service.

An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

