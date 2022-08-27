Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26

This week’s most-viewed coverage included the Huskers in Ireland, a Bellevue teacher in hot water and an ancient fossil found in the Missouri River.
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.(WOWT)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
(WOWT) - Below are the most-watched videos and most-clicked stories for the week ending Friday, Aug. 26.

WOWT’s Top 6 videos

6. Big Red Extra: Huskers fans in Ireland

As the Huskers settle in and adjust to a new time zone, more and more Nebraska fans have been making their way to Dublin.

It's a new way to start a season for Nebraska football.

5. No varsity football for new Buena Vista High School

Transfer eligibility has cost one of two new OPS high school’s the chance to play varsity football this fall.

The high school football season begins in earnest this week with a full schedule of games but one matchup on the schedule has been changed from varsity to JV.

4. Pad lease enforcement conflict

More than 700 parking pads on public property must now be leased from the city.

6 On Your Side first revealed the parking pad controversy last fall and it's heating up again as permit demand letters go out this summer.

3. Bellevue teacher allegedly uses racial slur in class

Bellevue West High School officials are being called out by parents and students after a teacher is accused of using a racial slur while in an argument with a student.

A parent at Bellevue West says he's disgusted and hurt after he says his daughter witnessed her science teacher using a racial slur in class.

2. A frustrating start to the school year

It's been a tough week for some parents and their kids as they started the new school year.

1. Fishing for ancient fossil at Missouri River

An Elkhorn man made a once-in-a-lifetime discovery in the Missouri River: a fossil of what appears to 90-million-year-old fish.

An Elkhorn man found the fossil while fishing in a tournament.

WOWT’s Top 6 stories

This week's top stories
1. Elkhorn man finds possible 90-million-year-old fish fossil in Missouri River
2. Nebraska man arrested for arson, damages estimated around $6M
3. Bellevue West teacher accused of repeating racial slur during argument with student
4. Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
5. Nebraska GOP responds to backlash after tweeting graphic images from children’s book
6. Juvenile arrested after alleged threats made against Millard school
