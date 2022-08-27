Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa

(Source: John Watson, WAVE News)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 12:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs.

One investigation led to a search of a home near East High Street and North 4th Avenue on Aug. 25 at 8:15 a.m.

Justin James Smith, 44, and Jamie Elizabeth Gentry, 31, both of Villisca, were arrested during the search. Smith was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and was held on a $100,000 bond. Gentry was charged with child endangerment and held on a $2,000 bond.

The second investigation led to a search of a home near South U Avenue and 3rd Street on Aug. 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Bruce Warren Fitzwater was arrested and charged with four counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to deliver. All charges are class B felonies. Fitzwater was held without bond.

The Sherriff’s Office says that a large amount of meth was seized during the searches and both incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman found stabbed to death after house fire extinguished in Cass County; teen arrested
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Sluice gates at the Cambridge Canal in south-central Nebraska, are pictured Monday, Aug. 22,...
Nebraska authorities baffled by missing canal water mystery
FILE - Naomi Judd performs at the CMA Music Festival in Nashville, Tenn., on June 13, 2009.
Naomi Judd autopsy confirms country singer’s cause of death
Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese

Latest News

Northern Iowa farmer rescued after night trapped in grain bin
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
6 News WOWT is on your side, bringing you the latest local news, weather, and sports.
Top 6 on 6: This week’s most-watched videos - Aug. 26
Iowa is short on special ed teachers
Iowa facing special education teacher shortage