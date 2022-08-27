Three arrested, meth seized in two separate investigations in Villisca, Iowa

VILLISCA, Iowa (WOWT) - Two drug investigations in Montgomery County ended with three arrests.

According to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, two search warrants were executed in two separate narcotics investigations on Aug. 25 and Aug. 26 in Villisca, Iowa - a town southeast of Council Bluffs.

One investigation led to a search of a home near East High Street and North 4th Avenue on Aug. 25 at 8:15 a.m.

Justin James Smith, 44, and Jamie Elizabeth Gentry, 31, both of Villisca, were arrested during the search. Smith was charged with two counts of delivery of methamphetamine and was held on a $100,000 bond. Gentry was charged with child endangerment and held on a $2,000 bond.

The second investigation led to a search of a home near South U Avenue and 3rd Street on Aug. 26 at 9:45 a.m.

Bruce Warren Fitzwater was arrested and charged with four counts of delivery of methamphetamine and one count of possession with intent to deliver. All charges are class B felonies. Fitzwater was held without bond.

The Sherriff’s Office says that a large amount of meth was seized during the searches and both incidents are still under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.