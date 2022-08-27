Nebraska inmate convicted for murder dies in custody

TECUMSEH, Neb. (WOWT) - An inmate at a state correction facility has died.

According to the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, 41-year-old Kevin Miller died Thursday at Johnson County Hospital.

Miller was serving a life sentence at the Tecumseh State Correctional Institution on charges in Lancaster County for first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

A cause of death has not yet been determined, but the Department of Correctional Services says Miller was being treated for a medical condition.

A grand jury will conduct an investigation into the death, which is standard procedure whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Department of Correctional Services.

