LIVE UPDATES: Huskers Game Day in Dublin

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Nebraska fans, it’s finally here: The Huskers will take the field an ocean away late Saturday morning — Lincoln time — and get this highly anticipated 2022 football season underway.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be at Aviva Stadium in downtown Dublin rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

Fans came together Friday evening for a pep rally to start the ramp-up to Saturday’s big match-up. They can’t wait to see what the Huskers have in store this season.

