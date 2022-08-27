LIVE UPDATES: Huskers Game Day in Dublin

Nebraska takes on Northwestern in season opener abroad
By 6 Sports staff reports

DUBLIN (WOWT) - Nebraska fans, it’s finally here: The Huskers will take the field an ocean away late Saturday morning — Lincoln time — and get this highly anticipated 2022 football season underway.

Kickoff is set for 11:30 a.m. Saturday; the game will air on Fox.

About 10,000 Nebraska fans are expected to be at Aviva Stadium in downtown Dublin rooting on their Huskers on Saturday afternoon.

Fans came together Friday evening for a pep rally to start the ramp-up to Saturday’s big match-up. They can’t wait to see what the Huskers have in store this season.

Huskers hold pep rally in Ireland as Frost prepares to let coaches shine
The Husker Football Team has plenty of support behind them going into Saturday’s game overseas....
Frost says Huskers ‘dialed in and ready to play’
Scott Frost talks to the media following practice in Ireland on Thursday.
Huskers award Blackshirts, get down to business in Ireland
Huskers arrive in Dublin
The Huskers will be playing Northwestern on Saturday, Aug. 27, 2022, at Aviva Stadium in Dublin.
Huskers, fans head to Ireland
Dublin Airport is decked out to greet teams and fans arriving for the Saturday's Huskers game...

