Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash

The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.
The scene of a serious crash at 27th & Cornhusker, late Friday night.(Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night.

According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street.

Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver hit a truck that was headed south on 27th Street.

Upon arrival, officers tried to save the motorcyclist’s life. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.

Police have not yet publicly identified the 29-year-old Lincoln man.

Law enforcement is asking anyone with additional information on the crash to contact their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

