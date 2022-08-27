Lincoln man killed in motorcycle crash
LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A crash in Lincoln left one person dead Friday night.
According to the Lincoln Police Department, at 10:15 p.m. Friday a motorcyclist was headed east on Cornhusker Highway approaching 27th Street.
Witnesses allegedly told police the motorcyclist was speeding and ran a red light. The driver hit a truck that was headed south on 27th Street.
Upon arrival, officers tried to save the motorcyclist’s life. He was transported to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
The intersection was closed for several hours during the investigation.
Police have not yet publicly identified the 29-year-old Lincoln man.
Law enforcement is asking anyone with additional information on the crash to contact their non-emergency number at 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.
