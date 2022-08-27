JARET’S 6 FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered storms Saturday evening, hot and muggy Sunday

By Jaret Lansford
Published: Aug. 27, 2022 at 5:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Scattered thunderstorms are developing early this evening and a few may get on the strong side in western Iowa with gusty winds and some small hail possible.

Elsewhere, a few showers and non-severe thunderstorms will also be possible.

Saturday Evening Storms
Saturday Evening Storms(WOWT)

The best chances will be before midnight with some clearing taking place as the night goes along.

Sunday will give us a mostly sunny sky and some pretty hot temperatures as we top out in the low 90s.

It will also breezy but muggy; with that level of moisture in the air, the heat index will approach 100 degrees in the afternoon.

Heat Index Sunday
Heat Index Sunday(WOWT)

As we head into the early evening, a front will be moving in and we will have a small chance to develop a storm or two.

If we can get anything going, we will have a chance of seeing gusty winds and some hail with those storms, though it does look like a low-end risk at this point.

Sunday Evening Storms
Sunday Evening Storms(WOWT)

A few storms remain possible overnight before we start to clear out as we head through our Monday.

The forecast after that is looking pretty quiet with no real rain chances that stand out through the work week.

Temperatures will be pretty typical for the final days of August with highs in the mid to upper 80s.

