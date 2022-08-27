High school football Week 1: 2022 season gets started

WOWT's Friday Night Fever.
WOWT's Friday Night Fever.(Rex Smith)
By 6 Sports staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - High school football season is off and running again Friday night.

6 Sports will be keeping a close eye on Thomas Jefferson vs. Abraham Lincoln high schools for Week 1 of Friday Night Fever.

SCOREBOARD: Check on more Nebraska and Iowa high school football scores below.

Nebraska high school scoreboards

Iowa high school scoreboards

Copyright 2021 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Woman found stabbed to death after house fire extinguished in Cass County; teen arrested
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
(Courtesy photo)
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello

Latest News

WOWT Big Red Extra: Huskers pep rally in Dublin
Big Red Extra: Huskers pep rally in Dublin
WOWT Big Red Extra: Scott Frost delegates offensive play calling
Big Red Extra: Scott Frost delegates offensive play calling
WOWT Gale Sayers memorial statue unveiled
Gale Sayers memorial statue unveiled
WOWT Big Red Extra: Huskers host pep rally in Dublin
Big Red Extra: Huskers host pep rally in Dublin