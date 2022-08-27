Habitat for Humanity works with businesses to help families become new homeowners

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Trying to find a home in this tight real estate market is tough, it’s even harder if you don’t qualify to buy your own home.

Habitat for Humanity Omaha is working to get more mortgages ready for families. The nonprofit is teaming up with area businesses to help working families own instead of rent a place to live.

Habitat Omaha is welcoming officials from Tyson Foods to one of its brand new homes. They’re revitalizing the neighborhood near 30th and Manderson.

For decades Habitat Omaha’s business has been building and renovating homes and bringing new life to marginal neighborhoods. Now the organization is changing gears, working to help people become mortgage ready so they can buy their own homes.

“We have financial counselors that work one on one with Tyson employees. We have several other partners in Omaha as well and work with them one on one to get mortgage ready, remove barriers, clean up credit, get a credit score, help remove debt and talk about the importance of savings,” said Amanda Brewer, CEO of Habitat for Humanity Omaha.

Tyson Foods wants to help its employees find a way to buy their own homes. The meat packing giant celebrated the Tyson Habitat workforce housing program by writing another big check.

“Tyson is a financial supporter of this process we don’t choose who participates, we don’t choose how they get involved we just support Habitat to continue to do the good work that they do,” said Garrett Dolan, Tyson Foods.

Already 30 families are mortgage ready. Ten of those families have closed on their own homes. Rose Feliciano is one of Tyson’s new homeowners.

“It was very well, it wasn’t easy to build up credit and all that stuff the people here from Habitat, they help you a lot they go over and beyond to help you.”

Tyson officials say their number one goal is to have the labor they need to run their business and by helping employees own a home, they hope to attract new workers and keep existing employees.

“We know that when we invest in this program and a team member invests energy into this program, they’re going to develop a deep sense of loyalty and they’re going to be with us for years,” said Dolan.

Habitat Omaha officials say this program has been a huge success. Making more families eligible to make their dreams of home ownership come true.

“They’ll be able to buy a house on the open market or perhaps through Habitat doesn’t guarantee them a spot but it gives them all the advantage of having clear credit, getting a credit score for those who didn’t have one, and clearing debt,” said Brewer.

Children’s Hospital and Medical Center and Beardmore in Bellevue are also partners with Habitat Omaha working to help their employees prepare for home ownership.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.