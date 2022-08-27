Gale Sayers immortalized in bronze at Omaha Central

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - In his career as an athlete, Gale Sayers place among Omaha’s greatest is solid.

As a football player, his accomplishments are unmatched at the high school, collegiate, and professional levels combined.

And now, two years after his passing, his family, friends, and fans were able to see Sayers’ likeness take permanent residence at Omaha Central High School with the unveiling of a statue created by local artist Littleton Alston.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.