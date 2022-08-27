Federal court sentences Lincoln man to 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Below is a roundup of sentences handed down last week in federal court in Omaha, according to updates Monday from acting U.S. Attorney Steven Russell.

The acting U.S. Attorney’s office in Omaha reminds the public that there is no parole in the federal system.

Jesse Neri, 23, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 17 years for distribution of methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine. In an investigation with the DEA, Omaha Field Division, and the Nebraska State Patrol, officials say Jesse Neri planned to distribute meth with his brother, Oswaldo Neri, 30, and others last year. The release states a DEA undercover agent got in contact with a known Mexico-based supplier to buy meth last January. And when agreeing to meet at a party for the sale it’s reported investigators identified the brothers as the people who meet with the undercover agent. According to the release, over $4,000 was paid for 1 pound. Investigators had a search warrant at the brother’s place about a week later and found six pounds of meth and evidence of distribution.

Jonathan Miller, 30, of Omaha, was sentenced Thursday by Judge Brian C. Buescher to over 17 years for conspiracy to distribute methamphetamine and assaulting law enforcement with a dangerous or deadly weapon. In an investigation with Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, the Metro Fugitive Task Force, and the DEA, while trying to find a person with a felony warrant last October, officials got a tip that one of the suspects was staying at a motel and they drive a Chevy Impala. Officials set up surveillance and officers attempted to speak with Miller who was in the car when three people left the motel and started to approach the car. It’s reported Miller went in reverse backing toward officers and hit the front of the police car with the back of the Impala. The release further states he hit another police car, hit a private car and the motel while trying to leave and sped off. Officials say he lost control of the car and crashed into a fence while not following the commands from officers. All three people including Miller were taken into custody after trying to leave on foot after the crash. They found at least a half a pound of meth in the car with hypodermic needles and additional drug paraphernalia and the car was impounded.

Adante Mower, 38, of Lincoln was sentenced on Aug. 19 by Judge John M. Gerrard to 20 years in prison for distributing cocaine and fentanyl resulting in serious bodily injury. Mower allegedly gave cocaine to two people at a store parking lot in Lincoln on Aug. 4, 2021. Those two people then went to Nebraska City and became unresponsive but were given medical treatment and survived after needing transport to the hospital. Law enforcement took what was left of the drug used by the two men and a lab allegedly found that it contained both cocaine and fentanyl. Nebraska State Patrol investigated the case.

Gregg N. Grant, 44, of Omaha was sentenced on Aug. 19 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to five years and 10 months in prison for felon in possession of a firearm. In 2019, Grant was convicted of a felony for domestic violence assault and was no longer allowed to have firearms. Later, Grant allegedly used a firearm at his fiance’s house in Omaha on Aug. 16, 2021. Police say on that same day he also fire two founds into the air in Decatur. Later on Aug. 18, 2021, Grant was arrested in Walthill. He was a passenger in a vehicle at the time and allegedly told the officers that there was a gun in the vehicle. Officers allegedly found a Hi-Point JHP .45 ACP handgun, .45 caliber ammunition, a magazine containing seven rounds and casings.

Charles Elmore, 35, of Bellevue was sentenced on Aug. 19 by Judge Robert F. Rossiter, Jr. to six years in prison for possession with intent to distribute of 5 grams or more of actual methamphetamine. Elmore allegedly sold 50 grams of meth to a confidential informant working with Omaha Police on Sept. 11, 2019.

