David’s Morning Forecast - Scattered storms this afternoon

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - A warm and humid start to the day with temperatures near 70 degrees. Dry this morning, but scattered thunderstorms are likely later today. We should be dry through Noon as temperatures warm into the middle 80s. Rain chances increase for areas around Norfolk, Columbus, and Lincoln by 2pm. Scattered storms spread into the metro after 2pm, with the best chances between 4 and 8pm. While I do not expected a washout today, a few heavier downpours and stronger storms are possible in that 4 to 8pm timeframe. Storms should be pushing out of the area after 8pm, clearing by 10pm. Skies clear out overnight with lows falling back into the middle 60s.

Saturday's Hour by Hour Forecast (WOWT)

Sunny skies return on Sunday, as will the summer heat. We quickly warm from the 60s into the 80s by Noon, with afternoon highs in the lower 90s. The humidity will remain on the higher side, meaning the heat index could climb into the middle or even upper 90s at times. A weak cold front will move through the area after 6pm, potentially sparking an isolated storm. At this time, coverage looks very limited and it’s likely most will not see any rain. If a storm is able to form, it could be on the stronger side.

Sunday Temperatures (WOWT)

Despite the wind shift moving through Sunday night, temperatures for next week remain quite warm, coming in above average every day. Highs on Monday once again climb into the 90s, with temperatures backing off slightly into the middle 80s for the middle of the week. It’s likely that temperatures stay in the middle to upper 80s, if not warmer, through the upcoming weekend.

