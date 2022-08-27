CAUGHT ON CAM: Ohio trooper dives for safety after cruiser was struck by pickup truck

By Chris Anderson and Gray News Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:39 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - A state highway patrol trooper avoided significant injuries after an early-morning hit-and-run incident in northern Ohio.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol hopes the public can help identify the driver of a pickup truck, who struck the side of the trooper’s cruiser and continued driving.

The incident occurred Friday after 1:30 a.m. on I-475 near U.S. Route 23, according to the OSHP.

Dash camera video shows the trooper diving over the interstate guardrail after the cruiser was struck, while parked on the side with its emergency lights activated.

Investigators believe the pickup involved is a dark-colored truck with damage on the left side.

Anyone with information about the incident or vehicle involved can call the Ohio State Highway Patrol post at 419-856-5544.

Copyright 2022 WOIO via Gray Media Group. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Woman found stabbed to death after house fire extinguished in Cass County; teen arrested
(Courtesy photo)
‘N’ sticker on vehicles in Ireland isn’t a Husker hello
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses

Latest News

FILE - Workers in protective suits continue to clean the contaminated beach with a platform in...
Pipeline operator agrees to guilty plea in California spill
Gale Sayers immortalized in bronze at Omaha Central
Federal court sentences Lincoln man to 20 years for distributing cocaine, fentanyl
Omaha Catholic schools clarify new transgender policy from Archdiocese