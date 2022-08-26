Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash

(MGN)
By KSNB Local4
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 10:35 AM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.

Ogden was transported to the hospital and died a couple hours later. He had a fractured C1 vertebrae in his neck.

Captain Duering said it was a shock to them as they knew it was a serious accident but didn’t consider it a fatality crash initially.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Captain Duering said the investigation continues due the seriousness of the crash but he doesn’t believe there will be any charges in the case. He said there’s no evidence that excessive speed by the Chrysler 300 was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Latest News

Nebraska State Patrol has done several surprise inspection enforcement events throughout the...
Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations
Omaha Police introduces online non-emergency reporting tool
Sarpy County Sheriff warns of phone scams
The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from the “Star Trek” TV show, is one of the...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest