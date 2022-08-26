Wood River man killed in two-vehicle crash

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - A 91-year-old Wood River man died following a crash Wednesday at the intersection of Claude Road and Highway 30 in Grand Island.

Grand Island Police Captain Jim Duering said the two-vehicle accident happened around 11:45 a.m. According to witness accounts. a Toyota Tacoma, driven by Richard Ogden, pulled away from a stop sign on Claude Road and into Hwy 30 traffic. The vehicle then was hit by a black Chrysler 300.

Ogden was transported to the hospital and died a couple hours later. He had a fractured C1 vertebrae in his neck.

Captain Duering said it was a shock to them as they knew it was a serious accident but didn’t consider it a fatality crash initially.

The other driver suffered minor injuries and refused treatment.

Captain Duering said the investigation continues due the seriousness of the crash but he doesn’t believe there will be any charges in the case. He said there’s no evidence that excessive speed by the Chrysler 300 was a factor in the crash.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.