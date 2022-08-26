From walk-on to Blackshirt, Huskers defensive lineman Colton Feist’s journey

By Joe Nugent
Published: Aug. 25, 2022 at 10:50 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Blackshirts were handed out this week in Dublin. Today though was the first chance to see the black jerseys on the practice field. Nine different Huskers were sporting the Blackshirts including number 82 Colton Feist, a homegrown Husker who group in Yutan.

Feist came to the Nebraska football program as a walk-on. Now he’s a defensive leader and has the Blackshirt to prove it.

”I think he’s an example of a Nebraska kid that’s walked on, earned his stripes, put in the work and found himself at a really good place. Sometimes sticking to something as long as he had pays off in the end. We appreciate his toughness and perseverance,” said head coach Scott Frost Thursday after practice in Ireland.

In this era of the transfer portal, to see somebody stick it out and put in themselves in this position. It will be fun to watch Feist this season starting Saturday when the Huskers take on Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

