Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Platte County.

On Aug. 24, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division did surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Columbus and the surrounding area.

The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team did 41 inspections.

A total of 203 violations were found across the 41 inspections.

From the inspections, 11 vehicles had no critical safety violations and another 20 were placed out of service. Five drivers were also removed from service.

Nebraska State Patrol says trucks are placed out of service for immediate safety risks, such as bad tires or brakes.

Law enforcement says surprise inspections are meant to target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or drive through weigh stations during their routes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.