Surprise vehicle inspections in Platte County reveal more than 200 violations

Nebraska State Patrol has done several surprise inspection enforcement events throughout the...
Nebraska State Patrol has done several surprise inspection enforcement events throughout the summer. Pictured is a member of the MAPS team stopping a vehicle for a surprise inspection in Sarpy County in June 2022.(Nebraska State Patrol)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 12:19 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBUS, Neb. (WOWT) - The Nebraska State Patrol held surprise truck inspections in Platte County.

On Aug. 24, troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol Carrier Enforcement Division did surprise inspections on commercial vehicles in Columbus and the surrounding area.

The Metropolitan Aggressive and Prevention Selective Team did 41 inspections.

A total of 203 violations were found across the 41 inspections.

From the inspections, 11 vehicles had no critical safety violations and another 20 were placed out of service. Five drivers were also removed from service.

Nebraska State Patrol says trucks are placed out of service for immediate safety risks, such as bad tires or brakes.

Law enforcement says surprise inspections are meant to target commercial vehicles that might not travel outside the city or drive through weigh stations during their routes.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Latest News

Omaha Police introduces online non-emergency reporting tool
Sarpy County Sheriff warns of phone scams
The Enterprise, named after the USS Enterprise from the “Star Trek” TV show, is one of the...
Nebraska State Fair kicks off for 153rd year
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest