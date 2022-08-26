Spotty Friday morning showers, better rain chances this weekend

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Thursday started off with a few spotty showers and thunderstorms, and our Friday will start on a similar note.

Today’s morning activity will be a little more hit-or-miss with a little less rain likely, so consider yourself lucky if you do pick up some rain.

Friday Hourly Rain Chances (WOWT)

Any showers and storms should end by the late morning hours with some partial clearing for the afternoon.

Temperatures should end up right about where they did yesterday, meaning highs in the mid to upper 80s.

Friday Hourly Forecast (WOWT)

It will be a little on the muggy side again.

Friday night does look pretty quiet and that trend holds for much of our Saturday.

By the early evening, however, some scattered thunderstorms will become possible with a little more activity as the evening goes on.

There may be a stronger storm or two with a few wind gusts getting on the higher side, though it will mainly be lightning and some downpours that we see.

A shower or two may linger into our Sunday morning with some clearing for the middle of the day.

Isolated storms again become possible in the evening hours with drier weather likely through next week.

