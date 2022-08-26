Sarpy County Sheriff warns of phone scams

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Phone scammers are pretending to be members of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several recent reports of phone scams.

Criminals are calling residents from or spoofing a county phone number and will reference the names of employees with the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Trade Commission says this type of scam involves the caller impersonating a government official, often from the IRS, Social Security Administration or another government agency.

On the county level these scams can involve the caller saying the resident has missed jury duty, has a warrant out for their arrest, or another lie related to the county government. They will demand some type of payment afterward.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact someone over the phone to tell them they missed jury duty or if they have a warrant for their arrest. And they will never request a payment over the phone.

Law enforcement recommends ignoring the call and hanging up. You can call the law enforcement agency back from an official number if you want to verify if the call was real or a scam.

