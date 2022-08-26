Sarpy County Sheriff warns of phone scams

By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:25 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PAPILLION, Neb. (WOWT) - Phone scammers are pretending to be members of the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office.

According to the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, there have been several recent reports of phone scams.

Criminals are calling residents from or spoofing a county phone number and will reference the names of employees with the sheriff’s office.

The Federal Trade Commission says this type of scam involves the caller impersonating a government official, often from the IRS, Social Security Administration or another government agency.

On the county level these scams can involve the caller saying the resident has missed jury duty, has a warrant out for their arrest, or another lie related to the county government. They will demand some type of payment afterward.

The Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office says they will never contact someone over the phone to tell them they missed jury duty or if they have a warrant for their arrest. And they will never request a payment over the phone.

Law enforcement recommends ignoring the call and hanging up. You can call the law enforcement agency back from an official number if you want to verify if the call was real or a scam.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Omaha homeowners receive permit demand letters for parking pad lease fee
Former Omaha Police officer arrested after robbery, carjacking
Construction near Omaha casino site a headache for homeowners, businesses
Sarah Faulkner, 7, is paralyzed from the lower chest down and had to have 19 staples in her...
Girl, 7, paralyzed when teen jumps on her back while swimming
Nebraska school officials close newspaper after LGBTQ issue

Latest News

Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest.
Lincoln business owner recovering after bus falls on his chest
Woman found stabbed to death after house fire extinguished in Cass County; teen arrested
Spotty Friday morning showers, better rain chances this weekend
Friday Morning Showers
Jaret’s 6 First Alert Forecast: Spotty Friday morning showers, better rain chances this weekend