Omaha Police introduces online non-emergency reporting tool

(WBRC)
By Jacob Comer
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 11:54 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Law enforcement is introducing a new way to report non-emergency crimes.

Omaha Police says it’s launched a new online reporting system.

The new system will let people report non-emergency crimes online, rather than by calling. The non-emergency number is still available by calling (402) 444-4877.

According to police, non-emergency crimes include things like shoplifting, animal bites, fraud, graffiti, littering, harassment, missing property or pets, trespassing and traffic complaints.

Non-emergency crimes can be reported through the system with an online form.

Omaha Police says they still encourage people to call 911 for immediate emergencies.

