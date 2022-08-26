Omaha Fire Department addresses study linking gear to cancer-causing chemicals

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters protect us but according to recent studies, the gear protecting them may be doing harm.

“We’re willing to risk our lives to save the life of somebody else, so we kind of expect that our bunker gear that we put on is going to be safe and keep us safe,” said Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick.

This week the International Association of Fire Fighters and the Metropolitan Fire Chiefs Association warned firefighters about the potential health concerns over cancer-causing chemicals in the gear that they use.

The chemicals are called PFAS, short for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances. They’re also known as “forever chemicals,” because they’re almost impossible to break down. That’s why they’re so good at protecting firefighters from heat and moisture.

This week’s warning to firefighters cited a study published this year showing levels of these chemicals in all three layers of their gear. But the most concentrated part was in one in particular.

“They say the moisture barrier is the one...that you see through here that has possibly those chemicals in it.”

And although they say they don’t know of gear entirely PFAS-free, there are steps to mitigate risk for an already risky job.

One of the recommendations to reduce risk of exposure is to take the equipment off as soon as possible, but that’s something the Omaha Fire Department has been doing for years as a part of its cancer prevention program.

The department also already ordered new gear with an added layer of protection.

“We ordered gear that’s PFAS-free on the outer shell and thermal barrier. On the moisture barrier, the PFAS part of it is protected and sandwiched between two layers, so the only way that PFAS is going to be exposed to the firefighter is if somehow that got cut open,” said Fitzpatrick.

Studies link PFAS with an increased risk of liver and kidney cancer. But one of the gear manufacturers pushed back. 3M told NBC News that the direct link between PFAS and cancer is yet to be confirmed, citing the limited nature of evidence.

For now, Omaha firefighters have three potential sets of gear at the station or on the way. And each new version has fewer PFAS and more protection.

The battalion chief tells 6 News that because of the limited evidence available, they’ll monitor for more studies confirming this risk before they throw out their current gear.

