Suspect arrested in Cass County, NE murder

By 6 News staff reports
Published: Aug. 26, 2022 at 7:42 AM CDT
CASS COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - An autopsy will be performed Friday on a murder victim south of Plattsmouth, Nebraska.

The Cass County sheriff’s office reported that deputies responded to a disturbance call at a home along Highway 75 which is directly west of Beaver Lake at 3:11 p.m. Thursday.

The person who called 911 also said a small fire was burning in the living room and that an adult woman was lying on the floor.

When deputies arrived at 3:20 p.m., they found the fire had been extinguished and the body of Mary D. Blackwell, 55, was on the floor with blood around her.

Deputies described multiple lacerations on her body with a fatal stab wound to her chest caused by a knife.

Jabari Parsons Plattsmouth, NE
Jabari Parsons Plattsmouth, NE(Cass County, NE Sheriff)

They located suspect Jabari D. Parsons, 18, at the scene. He was booked into the county jail for first degree murder and second degree murder.

The Douglas County Crime Scene Investigation unit was called to assist in collecting evidence and document the crime scene.

