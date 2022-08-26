Manure signs in Omaha help keep city streets clean

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - One particular sign that you will only see in parts of south Omaha has a bit of history.

The signs get your attention and they’re necessary to keep the streets in that part of the city clean.

Traveling around the streets of Omaha, you will see signs that tell you to watch your speed, signs that give you direction and signs that tell you where to call to report manure.

“A couple of decades ago there were a number of issues with trucks that were spilling manure on the streets as they were coming off the interstate, or coming off the arterial roads into the different packing companies that were in south Omaha,” said Jim Kee, the quality control manager with the City of Omaha.

Years ago cattle and hog trucks running through south Omaha streets were an issue. City officials passed an ordiance making it illegal for livestock haulers to drop animal waste on the streets.

“Obviously the first issue is going to be an odor issue. And then it would also splash up on people s cars - there’s a health issue.”

City officials increased fines to discourage truck operators from creating this health issue, they also kept truck traffic off of residential streets.

“They were on a designated route to get to those packing houses. Most of those packing houses can be accessed off of l street.”

Kee says they still get complaints about animal waste on the streets, but not as many as years past.

“For the year, we had about 20 complaints come in for the year and some of those are on the same day.”

The signs really get your attention and might make you wonder. But they still help keep city streets clean.

“And hopefully you’re kind of laughing at the sign a little bit, not having to drive thru any mess. Like I said it’s gotten better over the years, working with the industries and working with their haulers, they know what we expect when they’re coming into our city.”

City officials say so many livestock trucks pass through the area that it’s difficult to pin down exactly which truck left the mess on the street, and that makes it hard to figure out who should get the fine.

